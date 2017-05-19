Leslie Mann, Janelle Monae Join Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis’ Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Leslie Mann Janelle Monae
Leslie Mann and Janelle Monae are set to star opposite Steve Carell in Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming film for Universal.

Originally titled “Marwencol” and based on the 2010 documentary of the same name, the moving true story follows one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit.

Details about Mann and Monae’s characters are unknown at this time.

Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner will produce with Zemeckis, alongside Cherylanne Martin. The movie is executive produced by Jeff Malmberg, who directed the riveting 2010 documentary upon which this film is based, and Jackie Levine.

VP of production Maradith Frenkel and director of development Chloe Yellin will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Mann’s 2016 slate included New Line’s “How to Be Single” and “The Comedian,” opposite Robert De Niro. She is currently filming “The Pact,” which Universal is also distributing, and stars Jon Cena. She is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

Monae recently starred in two critically acclaimed films, “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” both of which were nominated for best picture Oscars, with “Moonlight” taking home the prize. She is repped by WME and Wondaland Entertainment.

