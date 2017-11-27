Les Arcs’ Work in Progress Sidebar Unveils Lineup

Carl Marott’s “The Blue Orchid,” Ciaran Cassidy’s “Jihad Jane, Dangerously Seeking Marriage” and Jamie Jones’s “Obey” are among the 15 films in post-production which will be presented as Les Arcs European Film Festival’s 9th Work in Progress screenings, a sidebar curated by Les Arcs and Tribeca artistic director Frederic Boyer.

“The Blue Orchid” is the feature debut of Marott, an up-and-coming Danish filmmaker whose 2013 short film “The Oasis” earned an Oscar nomination. The movie is produced by Denmark’s Masterplan Pictures and Belgium’s Les films du Carré.

“Jihad Jane, Dangerously Seeking Marriage” marks the first fiction feature film directed by Cassidy, an Irish helmer whose latest documentary, “The Moderators,” premiered at SXSW. Cassidy’s short documentary “The Last Days of Peter Bergmann” premiered at Sundance and won prizes at Melbourne and Nashville.

“Jihad Jane, Dangerously Seeking Marriage” is produced by Ireland’s Fastnet Films, the Netherlands’ New Amsterdam Film Company and Sweden’s Silver Films AB.

“Obey,” produced by U.K. outfits Harvest Pictures and Beyond Fiction, is Jones’ feature debut. His short “The Nest” played at this year’s Clermont-Ferrand and Tampere film festivals.

Related Andrea Arnold to Preside Over Les Arcs European Film Festival Jury 'Glory,' 'Home,' 'The Fixer' Among Winners at Les Arcs Film Festival

Two prizes will be given at Les Arcs’ Industry Village. Half of the films will be eligible for The TitraFilm Award, which consists of €10,000 ($11,900) in post-production services from TitraFilm; the other half will be eligible for the Eurimages Lab Project Award which consists of €50,000 (($59,500) in cash.

Charles Tesson, the artistic director of Cannes’ Critics’ Week; Elad Samorzik, the director of Jerusalem Festival; and Tamara Tatishvili, the Georgian representative of Eurimages, will sit on the jury.

Other anticipated films slated for the Work in Progress section include Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s “Diamantino,” which is produced by France’s Les Films du Bélier and Portugal’s Maria & Mayer and Brazil’s Syndrom Films; and Ibon Cormenzana’s “Happy, Sad, Angry, Afraid,” which is produced by Spain’s Arcadia Motion

Pictures, France’s Noodles Production and Belgium’s Scope Pictures.

As part of the Industry Village, the European Producers Club will be organizing a roundtable with producers and sales agents to discuss distribution avenues for independent films and strategies to promote and sell films which are not selected by high-profile festivals like Cannes, Berlin or Venice.

The Industry Village will run Dec. 16-19.