Leonardo DiCaprio will star in and produce an adaptation of Stephan Talty’s book “The Black Hand” for Paramount Pictures.

DiCaprio will play Joe Petrosino, a NYPD cop who went after the ruthless gang (with the calling card black hand) that migrated from Italy to America. The thugs kidnapped people and then extorted money from their families. They were loathed by law-abiding Italian families who were frightened, but nevertheless helped Petrosino behind the scenes.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell of The Gotham Group will produce. DiCaprio’s producing partner Jennifer Davisson will also produce with Gotham as well as Nathaniel Posey on behalf of his Appian Way Productions.

Talty is the New York Times bestselling author of six nonfiction books focused on history and individual achievement. As a ghostwriter, Talty’s work includes “A Captain’s Duty,” which was the basis for the Oscar-nominated film “Captain Phillips.”

Paramount has been busy acquiring material for DiCaprio following his new first-look deal that he signed in 2015. A reboot of the “Captain Planet” series with Glen Powell is among the projects being developed by Appain Way.

DiCaprio is repped by LBI Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.