Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Relief Efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest celebrity to pledge monetary assistance to the Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has pledged $1 million as the inaugural donation to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. United Way Worldwide, the largest privately funded non-profit, said Wednesday that all proceeds of the Harvey Recovery Fund would go directly to recovery efforts. The organization said it expects this work to continue for years.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” said United Way Worldwide president and CEO Brian Gallagher. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that’s what this gift represents.”

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has provided disaster relief aid in the past, stepping in to provide donations to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“We hope others will step up and support the United Way and other organizations,” said Terry Tamminen, CEO of the foundation.

Among other recent celebrity figures to donate to hurricane relief efforts are Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ruby Rose, Rachael Ray, Ellen Degeneres, and Fall Out Boy. Sandra Bullock also recently donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts.

There are currently at least 38 storm-related deaths. Hurricane Harvey downgraded to a tropical depression Wednesday night after making second landfall and is expected to move through Louisiana Wednesday night and arrive in Mississippi on Thursday.