Paramount Wins Bidding War for Leonardo da Vinci Biopic Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Staff Editor
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Paramount has beaten out Universal in a seven-figure bidding war for the rights to Walter Isaacson’s book on Leonardo da VinciVariety can confirm. The biopic will star fellow Leo, Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio will also produce the film under his Appian Way banner alongside president of production Jennifer Davisson.

Related

Portrait of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso (1881 - 1973) as he smokes a cigarette, Cannes, France, September 11, 1956. (Photo by Arnold Newman/Getty Images)

Pablo Picasso Set as Season 2 Subject of National Geographic Channel’s ‘Genius’

ICM Partners brokered the deal for Isaacson and his book, “Leonardo da Vinci,” in advance of its release. Universal attempted to outbid Paramount on Friday with bidding continuing into Saturday morning.

DiCaprio’s desire to portray da Vinci on film is no coincidence. The actor’s mother famously claims to have chosen the artist as her son’s namesake when she felt an in utero DiCaprio kick for the first time while examining a da Vinci piece at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy back in 1974.

Isaacson is a New York Times Best Selling author who has written biographies on other notable thinkers such as Albert Einstein, Henry Kissinger, Steve Jobs, and Benjamin Franklin. Most recently, his 2007 book “Einstein: His Life and Universe” was adapted into National Geographic’s “Genius,” starring Geoffrey Rush as Einstein.

“Leonardo da Vinci” will be released Oct. 17, 2017.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad