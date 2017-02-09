Lena Headey and Nick Frost will join Dwayne Johnson in the wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family,” based on the story of WWE star Paige.

Stephen Merchant is directing from his own script, inspired by the Channel 4 documentary “The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family.” Production companies are Seven Bucks Productions, which Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia, Misher Films, WWE Studios, and Film4.

Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce alongside WWE Studios president Michael Luisi. Merchant will executive produce with Johnson, who will play an unspecified role. Florence Pugh will star as Paige and Jack Lowden will play her brother.

Principal photography is scheduled to start in Los Angeles and London this month. Alex Walton’s Bloom is selling the project at the Berlin Film Festival this week. WME Global represents U.S. rights.

Headey portrays Cersei Lannister in HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones.” Frost starred in “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “The World’s End.”

Merchant co-wrote and co-directed the British sitcom “The Office” with Ricky Gervais. Pugh starred in last year’s “Lady Macbeth,” based on Nikolai Leskov’s novella “Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk,” in which a young bride is sold into marriage to a middle-aged man.

Johnson unveiled the castings Wednesday on his Twitter account.