“Trolls” director Mike Mitchell has been tapped to construct “The Lego Movie” sequel for Warner Bros. Animation.

He’s replaced Rob Schrab on the project, which is set for a Feb. 8, 2019, release. Producers are “Lego Movie” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Jill Wilfert from Lego Group and Jinko Gotoh are executive producing.

Lord and Miller wrote the first draft of the script for the sequel with Raphael Bob-Waksberg taking care of a re-write. Matt Fogel has written the latest draft. Schrab departed due to creative differences.

Mitchell’s credits include “Shrek Forever After,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.” He also directed live-action titles “Sky High” and “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.” “Trolls,” produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Fox, generated a solid $338 million on worldwide box office following its opening in November.

“The Lego Movie” grossed nearly $470 million worldwide in 2014 amid strong support from critics and fans for its goofy story line and unique look. That success spurred Warner Bros. to develop “Lego Batman,” which opens Feb. 10 against “Fifty Shakes Darker” and “John Wick: Chapter Two.”

Both “The Lego Movie” and “Lego Batman” are animated by Warner Bros. and Australian animation house Animal Logic. “The Lego Movie” sequel was originally dated for May, 2018.

Mitchell is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.