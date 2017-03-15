Warner Bros. is in negotiations with Adam Cozad, the screenwriter on the studio’s “The Legend of Tarzan,” to write the script for the untitled “Suicide Squad” sequel.

“Suicide Squad” starred Will Smith and Margot Robbie as jailed supervillains recruited by the government into a secret operation to save the world, as part of the DC Entertainment Universe. David Ayer wrote and directed the 2016 film, but is not returning as he develops “Gotham City Sirens” with Robbie — a separate film for her Harley Quinn character.

“Suicide Squad” performed well with $745 million at the worldwide box office, which was enough to make the sequel a high priority for the studio. There are no other writer or director attachments at this point.

“The Legend of Tarzan,” starring Alexander Skarsgard and Robbie, grossed more than $356 million worldwide.

Cozad’s credits include Paramount’s “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” starring Chris Pine. He also wrote Fox’s “Underwater,” with Kristen Stewart and T.J. Miller coming on board to star.

Cozad also wrote comic book adaptation “Bloodshot” and Charlize Theron’s spy thriller “The Gray Man.” He is repped by ICM Partners, the Gotham Group, and Weintraub Tobin.