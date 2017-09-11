Lebanese Director Ziad Doueiri Detained in Beirut, Faces Military Tribunal (Report)

ROME – French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri, whose “The Insult” won the Venice Film Festival’s best actor prize, was briefly detained upon arriving at Beirut airport on Sunday and must appear Monday in front of a Lebanese military court, French news agency AFP has reported.

Though the exact charges against Doueiri remain unclear, the action on the part of Lebanese authorities is believed to stem from the director’s previous film “The Attack,” which was partly shot in Israel. Lebanon bans its citizens from visiting Israel, with which it is officially at war.

“They held me at the airport for two and a half hours,” Doueiri told French news wire Agence France-Presse late Sunday, adding that he was released only after his French and Lebanese passports were confiscated. Doueiri also told AFP that he must appear Monday morning before a military tribunal “for an investigation into the charges.”

“I am profoundly hurt. I came back to Lebanon with a prize from Venice. The Lebanese police have authorized the broadcast of [‘The Insult’]. I have no idea who is responsible for what has happened,” the director told AFP. “We will find out at court who is behind this affair.”