Lebanese Director Ziad Doueiri Detained in Beirut, Faces Military Tribunal (Report)

ROME – French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri, whose “The Insult” won the Venice Film Festival’s best actor prize, was briefly detained upon arriving at Beirut airport on Sunday and must appear Monday in front of a Lebanese military court, French news agency AFP has reported.
Though the exact charges against Doueiri remain unclear, the action on the part of Lebanese authorities is believed to stem from the director’s previous film “The Attack,” which was partly shot in Israel. Lebanon bans its citizens from visiting Israel, with which it is officially at war.
“They held me at the airport for two and a half hours,” Doueiri told French news wire Agence France-Presse late Sunday, adding that he was released only after his French and Lebanese passports were confiscated. Doueiri also told AFP that he must appear Monday morning before a military tribunal “for an investigation into the charges.”
“I am profoundly hurt. I came back to Lebanon with a prize from Venice. The Lebanese police have authorized the broadcast of [‘The Insult’]. I have no idea who is responsible for what has happened,” the director told AFP. “We will find out at court who is behind this affair.”
“The Attack” is a drama centering on a renowned Arab surgeon living in Israel who discovers that his wife is the perpetrator of a suicide bombing. The movie was banned in Lebanon in 2013 following its release because Doueiri partly filmed it in Israel and used some Israeli actors.
“The Insult,” Doueiri’s fourth film, is meant to have its Lebanese premiere this week. The movie chronicles how a single slur pits a belligerent Lebanese Christian auto mechanic against an older Palestinian Muslim and flares into a court case that divides national Lebanese opinion. Kamel El Basha, one of the two male leads, won Best Actor in Venice on Saturday.
Doueiri, who started his career working as first camera assistant on Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown,” is also the director of Lebanon civil war-themed “West Beirut.”