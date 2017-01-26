Laura Vandervoort and Hannah Anderson have become the first actors signed on for Lionsgate’s “Saw: Legacy,” the eighth film in the horror franchise.

The film — the first “Saw” title in seven years — is directed by the sibling team of Peter and Michael Spierig from a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. Producers are Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman, and Oren Koules, the trio that has produced all eight films.

Lionsgate has long specialized in genre fare such as the “Saw” franchise, produced by Twisted Pictures. The original “Saw” cost $1.2 million in 2004 and was Wan’s feature film directorial debut from a screenplay by Whannell with Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Ken Leung, Tobin Bell, and Whannell starring.

The seven “Saw” films grossed more than $870 million worldwide combined.

The franchise revolves around the fictional character John Kramer, also called the “Jigsaw Killer” or “Jigsaw,” who traps victims in situations that test their will to live. “Saw: Legacy” will open four days before Halloween on Oct. 27 in the U.S., followed by international launches in early 2018.

Vandervoort starred for three seasons in the Syfy series “Bitten,” played Supergirl in “Smallville,” and appeared in “Ted.” Anderson’s credits include the TV series “Shoot the Messenger” and “Lizzie Borden Took an Ax.”

Vandervoort is co-managed by Adam Levine at Industry Entertainment and Norbert Abrams of Noble Caplan Abrams.