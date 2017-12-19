Sundance Rounds Out 2018 Festival Lineup With Nearly a Dozen Late Additions

A pair of world premieres from female directors, a tribute to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and a VR glimpse at Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' complete the Sundance 2018 lineup.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Private Life / Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier experimental work and the shorts and Indie Episodic sections, this completes a robust program for the independent film festival, which will unspool in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 18-28, 2018.

The latest additions:

PREMIERES

The​ ​Long​ ​Dumb​ ​Road​​ ​(Director:​ ​Hannah​ ​Fidell,​ ​Screenwriters:​ ​Hannah​ ​Fidell,​ ​Carson​ ​Mell,​ ​Producers:​ ​Hannah Fidell,​ ​Jacqueline​ ​”JJ”​ ​Ingram,​ ​Jonathan​ ​Duffy,​ ​Kelly​ ​Williams)​ ​—​ ​Two​ ​very​ ​different​ ​men,​ ​at​ ​personal​ ​crossroads,​ ​meet serendipitously​ ​and​ ​take​ ​an​ ​unpredictable​ ​journey​ ​through​ ​the​ ​American​ ​Southwest.​ ​​ ​​Cast:​ ​Tony​ ​Revolori,​ ​Jason Mantzoukas,​ ​Taissa​ ​Farmiga,​ ​Grace​ ​Gummer,​ ​Ron​ ​Livingston,​ ​Casey​ ​Wilson.

Private​ ​Life​​​ ​U.S.A.​ ​(Director​ ​and​ ​screenwriter:​ ​Tamara​ ​Jenkins,​ ​Producers:​ ​Anthony​ ​Bregman,​ ​Stefanie​ ​Azpiazu)​ ​—​ ​A couple​ ​in​ ​the​ ​throes​ ​of​ ​infertility​ ​try​ ​to​ ​maintain​ ​their​ ​marriage​ ​as​ ​they​ ​descend​ ​deeper​ ​into​ ​the​ ​weird​ ​world​ ​of​ ​assisted reproduction​ ​and​ ​domestic​ ​adoption.​ ​When​ ​their​ ​doctor​ ​suggests​ ​third-party​ ​reproduction,​ ​they​ ​bristle.​ ​But​ ​when​ ​Sadie,​ ​a recent​ ​college​ ​dropout,​ ​re-enters​ ​their​ ​life,​ ​they​ ​reconsider.​ ​​Cast:​ ​Kathryn​ ​Hahn,​ ​Paul​ ​Giamatti,​ ​Molly​ ​Shannon,​ ​John Carroll​ ​Lynch,​ ​Kayli​ ​Carter.​

DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES

Akicita.:​ ​The​ ​Battle​ ​of​ ​Standing​ ​Rock​ ​(Director:​ ​Cody​ ​Lucich,​ ​Producers:​ ​Heather​ ​Rae,​ ​Gingger​ ​Shankar, Ben-Alex​ ​Dupris)​ ​—​ ​Standing​ ​Rock,​ ​2016:​ ​the​ ​largest​ ​Native​ ​American​ ​occupation​ ​since​ ​Wounded​ ​Knee.​ ​Thousands​ ​of activists,​ ​environmentalists​ ​and​ ​militarized​ ​police​ ​descend​ ​on​ ​the​ ​Dakota​ ​Access​ ​Pipeline​ ​in​ ​a​ ​standoff​ ​between​ ​oil corporations​ ​and​ ​a​ ​new​ ​generation​ ​of​ ​Native​ ​Warriors.​ ​This​ ​chronicle​ ​captures​ ​the​ ​sweeping​ ​struggle,​ ​spirit​ ​and​ ​havoc​ ​of a​ ​People’s​ ​uprising.​ ​​World​ ​Premiere.​ ​​THE​ ​NEW​ ​CLIMATE

MIDNIGHT

Hereditary​​​ ​(Director​ ​and​ ​screenwriter:​ ​Ari​ ​Aster,​ ​Producers:​ ​Kevin​ ​Frakes,​ ​Lars​ ​Knudsen,​ ​Buddy​ ​Patrick)​ ​—​ ​After their​ ​reclusive​ ​grandmother​ ​passes​ ​away,​ ​the​ ​Graham​ ​family​ ​tries​ ​to​ ​escape​ ​the​ ​dark​ ​fate​ ​they’ve​ ​inherited.​ ​​Cast:​ ​Toni Collette,​ ​Gabriel​ ​Byrne,​ ​Alex​ ​Wolff,​ ​Ann​ ​Dowd,​ ​Milly​ ​Shapiro.

Lords​ ​of​ ​Chaos​​​ ​(Director:​ ​Jonas​ ​Åkerlund,​ ​Screenwriters:​ ​Jonas​ ​Åkerlund,​ ​Dennis​ ​Magnusson,​ ​Producers: Kwesi​ ​Dickson,​ ​Danny​ ​Gabai,​ ​Jim​ ​Czarnecki,​ ​Erik​ ​Gordon,​ ​Jack​ ​Arbuthnott,​ ​Ko​ ​Mori)​ ​—​ ​Based​ ​on​ ​truth​ ​(and​ ​lies),​​ ​Lords of​ ​Chaos​​ ​is​ ​a​ ​dark​ ​drama​ ​about​ ​a​ ​precocious​ ​teenager,​ ​Euronymous,​ ​who​ ​wants​ ​to​ ​spread​ ​evil,​ ​chaos,​ ​and​ ​true Norwegian​ ​black​ ​metal.​ ​When​ ​Euronymous​ ​invites​ ​a​ ​mysterious​ ​loner,​ ​Varg,​ ​to​ ​join​ ​his​ ​“Black​ ​Circle,”​ ​a​ ​rivalry​ ​sparks, leading​ ​to​ ​unexpected​ ​consequences.​ ​​Cast:​ ​Rory​ ​Culkin,​ ​Emory​ ​Cohen,​ ​Sky​ ​Ferreira,​ ​Jack​ ​Kilmer,​ ​Valter​ ​Skarsgård.

NEW FRONTIER

Isle​ ​of​ ​Dogs​ ​Behind​ ​the​ ​Scenes​ ​(in​ ​Virtual​ ​Reality)​​​ ​(Lead​ ​Artists:​ ​A​ ​collaboration​ ​between​ ​Felix​ ​Lajeunesse​ ​&​ ​Paul Raphael​ ​and​ ​the​ ​Isle​ ​of​ ​Dogs​ ​production​ ​team)​ ​​ ​—​ ​​This​ ​virtual​ ​reality​ ​experience​ ​places​ ​the​ ​viewer​ ​inside​ ​the​ ​miniature world​ ​of​ ​Wes​ ​Anderson’s​ ​upcoming​ ​stop-motion​ ​animated​ ​film,​ ​face​ ​to​ ​face​ ​with​ ​the​ ​cast​ ​of​ ​dogs​ ​as​ ​they​ ​are​ ​interviewed on​ ​set,​ ​while​ ​the​ ​crew​ ​of​ ​the​ ​film​ ​works​ ​around​ ​you​ ​to​ ​create​ ​the​ ​animation​ ​you​ ​are​ ​seeing.​ ​​Cast:​ ​A​ ​selection​ ​of​ ​actors from​ ​the​ ​cast​ ​of​ ​Isle​ ​of​ ​Dogs.

SPECIAL EVENTS

“RuPaul’s​ ​Drag​ ​Race:”​ ​A​ ​Retrospective​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Cultural​ ​Phenomenon​​​ ​​(Lead​ ​Artist:​ ​RuPaul​ ​Charles)​ ​​—​ ​​A retrospective​ ​of​ ​VH1’s​ ​Emmy-winning​ ​“RuPaul’s​ ​Drag​ ​Race”​ ​on​ ​the​ ​heels​ ​of​ ​its 10th​ ​season,​ ​and​ ​a​ ​panel​ ​hosted​ ​by RuPaul​ ​with​ ​executive​ ​producers​ ​Randy​ ​Barbato​ ​and​ ​Fenton​ ​Bailey,​ ​along​ ​with​ ​Tom​ ​Campbell​ ​and​ ​Pamela​ ​Post,​ ​senior vice​ ​president​ ​of​ ​Original​ ​Programming​ ​for​ ​MTV,​ ​VH1​ ​and​ ​Logo.​ ​​Cast:​ ​RuPaul​ ​Charles,​ ​Michelle​ ​Visage,​ ​Carson​ ​Kressley, Ross​ ​Mathews.​

SPOTLIGHT

You​ ​Were​ ​Never​ ​Really​ ​Here​​ ​(Director​ ​and​ ​screenwriter:​ ​Lynne​ ​Ramsay,​ ​Producers:​ ​Pascal​ ​Caucheteux,​ ​Rosa Attab,​ ​James​ ​Wilson,​ ​Rebecca​ ​O’Brien,​ ​Lynne​ ​Ramsay)​ ​—​ ​A​ ​traumatized​ ​veteran,​ ​unafraid​ ​of​ ​violence,​ ​tracks​ ​down missing​ ​girls​ ​for​ ​a​ ​living.​ ​When​ ​a​ ​job​ ​spins​ ​out​ ​of​ ​control,​ ​Joe’s​ ​nightmares​ ​overtake​ ​him​ ​as​ ​a​ ​conspiracy​ ​is​ ​uncovered leading​ ​to​ ​what​ ​may​ ​be​ ​his​ ​death​ ​trip​ ​or​ ​his​ ​awakening.​ ​​Cast:​ ​Joaquin​ ​Phoenix,​ ​Alessandro​ ​Nivola,​ ​Judith​ ​Roberts, Ekaterina​ ​Samsonov,​ ​John​ ​Doman,​ ​Alex​ ​Manette.​ ​North​ ​American​ ​Premiere

Sweet​ ​Country​​​ ​(Australia​ ​– Director​ ​and​ ​screenwriter:​ ​Warwick​ ​Thornton,​ ​Producers:​ ​David​ ​Jowsey,​ ​Greer​ ​Simpkin)​ ​—​ ​In 1920s​ ​Australia,​ ​a​ ​middle-aged​ ​Aboriginal​ ​man’s​ ​comfortable​ ​life​ ​is​ ​upended​ ​by​ ​a​ ​newcomer’s​ ​arrival.​ ​Wanted​ ​for​ ​murder in​ ​the​ ​bloody​ ​aftermath​ ​of​ ​a​ ​violent​ ​shootout,​ ​he​ ​must​ ​flee​ ​into​ ​the​ ​dangerous​ ​outback​ ​with​ ​his​ ​wife.​​ ​​Cast:​ ​Bryan​ ​Brown, Sam​ ​Neill,​ ​Hamilton​ ​Morris,​ ​Ewen​ ​Leslie,​ ​Thomas​ ​M.​ ​Wright,​ ​Matt​ ​Day.​

FROM THE COLLECTION

An​ ​Evening​ ​with​ ​Todd​ ​Haynes​​ — ​​In​ ​the​ ​thirty​ ​years​ ​since​ ​he​ ​burst​ ​onto​ ​the​ ​indie​ ​scene,​ ​Todd​ ​Haynes​ ​has​ ​established himself​ ​as​ ​one​ ​of​ ​most​ ​distinctive​ ​voices​ ​in​ ​American​ ​cinema.​ ​A​ ​special​ ​conversation​ ​with​ ​Haynes​ ​and​ ​longtime collaborator,​ ​producer​ ​Christine​ ​Vachon,​ ​explores​ ​Haynes’​ ​early​ ​work,​ ​including​ ​clips​ ​from​ ​notable,​ ​recently​ ​restored gems.

Smoke​ ​Signals​​ ​(Director:​ ​Chris​ ​Eyre,​ ​Screenwriter:​ ​Sherman​ ​Alexie,​ ​Producers:​ ​Larry​ ​Estes,​ ​Scott​ ​Rosenfelt)​ ​— When​ ​Victor’s​ ​estranged​ ​father​ ​Arnold​ ​dies​ ​in​ ​Arizona,​ ​he​ ​must​ ​leave​ ​his​ ​home​ ​on​ ​an​ ​Idaho​ ​reservation​ ​to​ ​retrieve Arnold’s​ ​ashes.​ ​Victor’s​ ​friend​ ​Thomas​ ​offers​ ​to​ ​fund​ ​the​ ​trip,​ ​but​ ​only​ ​if​ ​he​ ​can​ ​accompany​ ​Victor.​ ​Together​ ​they undertake​ ​a​ ​journey​ ​filled​ ​with​ ​discovery​ ​about​ ​their​ ​personal​ ​and​ ​cultural​ ​identities.​ ​​Cast:​ ​Adam​ ​Beach,​ ​Evan​ ​Adams, Irene​ ​Bedard,​ ​Gary​ ​Farmer,​ ​Tantoo​ ​Cardinal​.

More Film

  • Batman Returns

    Presidential Peril Predicted in Guise of Poisonous Penguin

    The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier […]

  • 2017 Films Speak Truth to Power

    Engaged Filmmakers Follow Tradition of Speaking Truth to Power Via Cinema

    The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier […]

  • Sundance Rounds Out 2018 Festival Lineup

    Sundance Rounds Out 2018 Festival Lineup With Nearly a Dozen Late Additions

    The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier […]

  • JUMANJI- WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

    'Jumanji,' 'Greatest Showman,' 'Pitch Perfect' to Challenge the 'Star Wars' Box Office Force

    The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier […]

  • Oscars Placeholder

    Academy Announces 341 Feature Films Eligible for Best Picture Oscar

    The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier […]

  • Sundowners

    Film Review: ‘Sundowners’

    The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier […]

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Tops List of 2018 Most-Anticipated Movies, IMDb Data Reveals

    The Sundance Film Festival finalized its 2018 lineup with the addition of 11 more programs, ranging from a pair of world premieres by female directors Hannah Fidell (“A Teacher”) and Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages”) to a special conversation with Sundance veteran Todd Haynes (“Poison”). Combined with the earlier announcements of 110 feature films, New Frontier […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad