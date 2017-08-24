Watch the Official Trailer for Richard Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Last Flag Flying Trailer
Screenshot/YouTube

Bryan Cranston and Steve Carell take Laurence Fishburne on an unexpected trip to New York City in the official trailer for Richard Linker’s new movie “Last Flag Flying.”

The trailer starts with Cranston and Carell together in a car. The two play old friends.

“You know what amazes me about you?” Carell asks.

“Could be anything I’m a pretty amazing guy,” Cranston responds.

“You turn the keys to your bar over to the guy who’s asleep on your pool table. And then you jump in your car and you drive me to hell and gone, and you don’t even know where we’re going,” Carell says.

Related

Most Anticipated Oscar Season Movies 2017

10 Most Anticipated New Films of Oscar Season

The two travel to find Fishburne’s character who used to be a part of their crew, but is now a pastor. “I haven’t seen these men in decades,” Fishburne says. “They represent a dark period in my life.”

Their mission is a somber one — Carell’s son has died, and he wants his friends to accompany him to the funeral. But they end up on a road trip to New York.

In addition to directing, Linklater also co-wrote the script with Darryl Ponicsan, based on the latter’s novel. The story is conceived as a sequel to Hal Ashby’s 1972 classic “The Last Detail.”

“Last Flag Flying” will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 28. It will then enter select theaters on Nov. 3. Watch the trailer below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad