Pablo and Juan De Dios Larrain’s Fabula Sets Up U.S. Company (EXCLUSIVE)

SAN SEBASTIAN — Fabula, one of Latin America’s highest-profile producers run by “Jackie” and “Neruda” director Pablo Larraín and producer Juan de Dios Larraín, has set up a U.S. company to make English-language movies from not only its directors but other filmmakers from Latin America and Europe.

News of the move comes just two months before Fabula, to date based just out of Santiago de Chile, goes into production on its first full-on U.S. production, a remake of Sebastián Lelio’s “Gloria,” starring Julianne Moore, and directed by Lelio himself. Pre-production and production on “Gloria” will be carried out in the U.S., and post-production in Santiago de Chile, Pablo Larrain told Variety, talking from Chile. Juan de Dios Larraín has relocated from Chile to Los Angeles to head up the new production company, called Fabula, whose offices open on Monday.

The U.S production base represents a milestone move by one of Latin America’s most admired companies whose banner directors Pablo Larraín and Sebastián Lelio have already crossed into U.S. filmmaking. It stands as Participant Media’s most regular production partner in the region with Jeff Skoll’s company backing or co-producing Fabula titles such as Gael Garcia Bernal-starrer “No,” Participant Media’a first move into foreign-language production, and “Neruda,” both directed by Pablo Larraín, and Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” one of the most talked-up titles at this year’s Berlinale. Fable is one of the only companies in Latin America whose major movies consistently go onto seven-figure dollar box office in key major international markets.

Outside Fabula, Lelio has just made his first English-language movie, “Disobedience,” starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, produced by Element Pictures, LC6, Braven Films, and backed by Film4 and FimNation Ent.

In an exciting move, Fabula will, however, produce not only titles from Larraín, Lelio and other Chilean directors but also offer itself as a production base for non-American directors who are seeking to move into English-language filmmaking but wary of losing total control of their projects if made in the U.S.

“For multiple reasons, there is a lot of talent that has trouble connecting in the U.S. with the production system,,” said Pablo Larraín.

Fabula would look to own part of these directors’ projects copyright. Crucially, however, “we would look to find a path for a filmmaker and his company coming to the U.S. to make a movie where he or she will also be owners of what they do,” Pablo Larraín said.

The Larraín brothers have initiated talks with directors in Europe and Latin America with a view to producing with them their English-language films.

“The soul of the U.S. industry is to own your catalog, to control and own everything. That’s not the way it works outside the U.S.” Juan de Dios Larraín added, saying Fabula aimed to create a “combined” model where “we will share the ideas, the copyright, the decisions, the risk.” “Making film in English, you have access to great talent, new financial resources and a very big market.”

Fabula’s envisaged way of working in the U.S. will be partly in line with “Jackie” on which “Darren [Aronofsky] was very supportive and generous and gave me total control of the film which is something I will always respect because I think that’s how you do it,” Pablo Larrain said.

He added: “I did ‘Jackie’ with Wild Bunch and Why Not in Paris and Protozoa, Darren and Scott Franklin’s company. But I wanted to have Fabula involved and we finally became producers on the film. We did it together.”

Pablo Larraín is currently attached to direct “True American,” developed by Annapurna. Here Fabula will take an associate producer credit, Juan de Dios Larraín said.

In chile, Fabula has tapped Augusto Matte, who produces for top Chilean film company Jirafa (“Much Ado About Nothing,” “Parable of the Blind Christ”), as general manager of its Spanish-language cinema production. Matte will also continue to produce forJirafa.

Fabula has five Spanish-language projects in development, some ready to go, he added, citing first-feature projects from Chilean directors Gaspar Antilo, submitted for Chilean subsidy funding, and Sebastián Radic. The company will now be organized along three production lines: cinema, TV, which is rapidly expanding, and commercials.

Of recent Fabula movies “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile’s Oscar entry co-produced with Participant Media and sold to Sony Pictures Classics, has played Telluride and Toronto before opening San Sebastián’s Horizontes Latinos on Friday.

An “exquisitely compassionate portrait of a trans woman whose mourning for a lost lover is obstructed at every turn by individual and institutional prejudice,” Variety said in its review, “A Fantastic Woman” shows “what a movie can do. It’s social impact makes sense of movie-making,” said Juan de Dios Larraín. In Chile, actress Daniela Vega, who plays the protagonist, has become the face of the Santiago de Chile Apumankue shopping mall.

An unsettling and dark coming-of-age fairy tale, Marialy Rivas’ “Princesita,” a second Fabula 2017 production, turns on a 12-year-old girl who is raised by a New Age cult leader to carry a holy child. fathered by him. She rebels, first haltingly, then dramatically. “Princesita” was picked up by IM Global sales company Mundial in the run-up to Toronto where it world premiered. “We’re ready for Marialy’s next project,” Larraín said.