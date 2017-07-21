Lana Condor to Star in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Movie Based on Jenny Han Novel

Teen rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” starring Lana Condor (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) in the lead role, has begun production in Vancouver.

The film, based on the novel by bestselling author Jenny Han, is being produced by Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is directed by Susan Johnson with a screenplay by Sofia Alvarez.

Condor plays romance-novel buff Lara Jean Covey, who starts her junior year content to spend lunch in the library reading. Her love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret box of love letters is unexpectedly delivered to the various boys she’s had crushes on throughout her life. To avoid confronting them, Lara Jean fakes a relationship with one of them — but starts to realize that she may not be pretending.

Cast of the film also includes John Corbett (“United States of Tara,” “Sex and the City”) as Lara Jean’s single dad, along with Noah Centino (“The Fosters”), Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Israel Broussard (“Happy Death Day”), Anna Cathcart (“Descendants 2”), and social-media star Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor.

