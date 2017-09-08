Lady Gaga Tears Up About Sharing Her Chronic Pain With Fans: ‘It’s Hard, but Liberating’

In her new documentary, Lady Gaga shares the highs and lows of her life as a world-famous pop star — from performing at the Superbowl to struggling with chronic pain. The scenes with the cameras following her as she faces her health problems are especially raw.

“It’s hard,” Gaga said, while tearing up about her chronic pain. “But it’s liberating, too.”

Gaga spoke at a press conference on Friday morning at the Toronto International Film Festival along with her director Chris Moukarbel. Her movie, “ ,” which debuts Sept. 22 on Netflix, will premiere tonight with a concert.

“There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone,” Gaga said. “My pain really does me no good unless I transform it into something that is.” She added: “I hope that people watching it that struggle with chronic pain know they are not alone.”

Gaga revealed that she still hasn’t seen the final version of the movie. She said that when she agreed to a documentary, she wanted to make sure that it would capture her in vulnerable places, too. “The most important thing in this whole process was this film didn’t come across like a big commercial for me,” Gaga said, adding that her life is far from perfect. “I think the most important thing you can be is authentic.”

It’s been a decade since Gaga emerged as one of the most powerful women in music, with hits like “Bad Romance” and “Just Dance.” “My life has completely changed in the most wonderful way that I would never take back,” she said. “It also included the lowest lows.”

She said that she brushes off criticism of her work. “I’m not in the business of trying to make you all like me,” she said. “I’m in the business of creating fantasy, music, theater, and art that inspires people, hopefully.”

The singer also spoke about the power of music to heal. “Music is pretty powerful,” she said. “I would dare to say it is infinitely more powerful than a tweet or an Instagram post.”

Gaga is now on tour for her album “Joanne.” She also recently wrapped a remake of “A Star is Born,” co-starring Bradley Cooper. “I am going to take a rest,” she said. “I don’t know how long. That doesn’t mean I won’t be creating. I’m looking forward to reflecting and slowing down for a moment.”