Saoirse Ronan Throws Herself Out of a Car in First ‘Lady Bird’ Trailer (Watch)

A24’s first trailer for “Lady Bird,” starring Saoirse Ronan, starts with an edgy mother-versus-daughter confrontation in a moving car. The actress wants to go to an East Coast college and expresses her hatred for California.

Her mother, portrayed by Laurie Metcalf, tells her she’s a snob and suggests that with her work ethic, she should aim low: “Just go to city college, then to jail, then to city college again.”

Ronan then throws herself out the car as Metcalf screams. She then sports a pink cast on her arm in the next scene, in which she explains at her high school that she has given herself the name “Lady Bird.”

Metcalf tells Ronan later that she simply wants her to be “the best version of her herself” and Ronan replies, “What if this is the best version?”

“Lady Bird,” directed by Greta Gerwig in her feature debut, premiered on Sept. 3 at the Telluride Film Festival. Peter Debruge of Variety gave the film a strong review: “The real surprise is just how honest and personal this film proves to be — again, par for the course with Gerwig, and yet, fairly rare among first-time directors, who haven’t had nearly so much practice simply being real.”

The comedy-drama, set in 2002 in Sacramento, also stars Tracy Letts in the father role and Lucas Hedges and Timothee Chalamet as the romantic interests. A24 opens “Lady Bird” on Nov. 10.

