The Directors Guild of America has nominated Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Garth Davis (“Lion”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) for its top feature film award.

The winner will be announced at 69th Annual DGA Awards on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The DGA, which has 16,000 members, overlooked contenders David Mackenzie (“Hell or High Water”), Martin Scorsese (“Silence”), Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Denzel Washington (“Fences”).

All five are receiving DGA nominations for the first time.

Chazelle won directing award at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 for “La La Land” as part of the musical’s sweep. Jenkins won the directing awards for “Moonlight” from the National Board of Review and the National Society of Film Critics.

“The Revenant” director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu won the DGA award last February — marking the first back-to-back DGA win for any director following his 2015 award for “Birdman.”

The DGA award is one of the top indicators of Oscar sentiment with all but seven of the DGA winners since 1948 going on to take the Best Director Oscar. The last divergence came in 2013 when Ben Affleck won the DGA award for “Argo” even though he did not receive an Oscar nom.

The DGA also nominated Davis for its first-time director award along with Tim Miller for “Deadpool,” Kelly Fremon Craig for “Edge of Seventeen,” Nate Parker for “Birth of a Nation” and Dan Trachtenberg for “Cloverfield Lane.”

Alex Garland won the inaugural first-time feature award last year for “Ex Machina.”

Nominees are:



DAMIEN CHAZELLE

La La Land

(Lionsgate)

This is Mr. Chazelle’s first DGA Award nomination.

GARTH DAVIS

Lion

(The Weinstein Company)

BARRY JENKINS

Moonlight

(A24)

This is Mr. Jenkins’s first DGA Award nomination.

KENNETH LONERGAN

Manchester by the Sea

(Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

This is Mr. Lonergan’s first DGA Award nomination.

DENIS VILLENEUVE

Arrival

(Paramount Pictures)

This is Mr. Villeneuve’s first DGA Award nomination.

Nominees for the first-time director award are:

GARTH DAVIS

Lion

(The Weinstein Company)

This is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Davis. He is also nominated in the Feature Film category for Lion. He was previously nominated for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials in 2009 for “Shadow Puppets,” U.S. Cellular.

KELLY FREMON CRAIG

The Edge of Seventeen

(STX Entertainment)

This is Ms. Fremon Craig’s first DGA Award nomination.

TIM MILLER

Deadpool

(Twentieth Century Fox)

This is Mr. Miller’s first DGA Award nomination.

NATE PARKER

The Birth of a Nation

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

This is Mr. Parker’s first DGA Award nomination.

DAN TRACHTENBERG

10 Cloverfield Lane

(Paramount Pictures)

