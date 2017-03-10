Two-time Oscar-winning “La La Land” composer Justin Hurwitz and the cast of “American Gods” are among those stopping by at the Lionsgate Lounge this weekend in Austin, Texas.

The lounge features a series of events, including fireside chats, musical interludes, and VR demos from March 11 to March 13.

On Sunday evening, attendees can join Hurwitz for “An Evening of ‘La La Land’ Music,” during which he will sit piano-side to discuss one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. Scott Mantz of Access Hollywood will moderate the chat before the event turns into a cocktail reception with “La La Land”-inspired music.

Earlier in the day, the creators and cast of “American Gods” will stop by to discuss the upcoming Starz series based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who created the series, along with cast members Ricky Whittle, who plays the lead character Shadow Moon, Ian McShane and Emily Browning will discuss the multiple God-based series with Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister.

The lounge will also feature three “Power Rangers”-themed events. The first is a fireside chat with Dean Israelite, the director of the upcoming “Power Rangers” movie, which is being produced by Lionsgate and is released on March 24. On Saturday, fans will also get the chance to experience a little of what it’s like to be a Power Ranger, through the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Power Rangers: Zords Rising virtual reality demo.



Variety will serve as one of the media sponsors for the Lionsgate Lounge.