‘La camarista,’ ‘Buenaventura, Mon Amour’ ‘We Are All Sailors’ Top Ventana Sur’s Primer Corte

‘Confite,’ ‘Inzomnia,’ ‘Pueblo Chico,’ ‘Grimalkin’ among Animation! winners; ‘Good Manners’ takes European Fantastic Film Festival Award

BUENOS AIRES — Making good on predictions, Lila Avilés “La Camarista,” Jorge Navas’ “Buenaventura, Mon Amour (Somos calentura)” and Miguel Angel Moulet’s “We Are All Sailors” all took two prizes a piece at Ventana Sur’s Primer Corte, one of Latin America’s most prestigious pix-in-post competitions.

Announced Thursday night, the prizes made good on buzz on all three titles coming into Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film market, which wraps Friday in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, Ventana Sur also announced awards in its Blood Window, Animation! and Trends sections, where projects and rough-cut productions received a dizzying slew of free-of-charge post-production service prizes and invitations to other events as Ventana Sur’s sections slotted into the international genre, animation and immersive reality festival-market calendar.

At Blood Window, two buzzed-up projects, “El Muglar” and “Eternal White,” won awards in the Beyond the Window co-production forum, while “The Tenants,” from Mexico’s Chava Cartas and “Ojos Grises,” directed by Uruguay’s Santiago Ventura, pretty well cleaned up in Blood Window’s Work in Progress section.

Awards at Animation! were spread across much of the board, with, among feature film projects,  ‘Confite,’ ’Pueblo Chico,’ ‘Grimalkin’ and “Noah’s Ark’ all taking prizes. The major takeaway from Animation! however, was that Latin American feature film production is building in a quantity of quality in a big way, Ventana Sur helping to establish the region as a rising power on the world’s toon scene.

More to come.

VENTANA SUR INDUSTRY PRIZES, 2017

PRIMER CORTE

EUROPEAN VISION PRIZE

“La Camarista” (Lila Avilés, Mexico)

LE FILM FRANÇAIS PRIZE

“La Camarista”

LATIN AMERICAN VISION PRIZES

HABANERO PRIZE

“Miriam miente,” (Natalia Cabral, Oriol Estrada, Dominican Republic, Spain)

SOFIA FILMS PRIZE

“We’re All Sailors,” (Miguel Angel Moulet, Peru)

NMF Y COLOR FRONT

“Buenaventura, Mon Amour (Somos calentura)” (Jorge Navas, Colombia, Argentina)

HD ARGENTINA PRIZE

“Buenaventura, Mon Amour (Somos calentura)” (Jorge Navas, Colombia, Argentina)

LAMAYOR CINEMA PRIZE

“We’re All Sailors,” (Miguel Angel Moulet, Peru)

KALIU CINEMA DIFFUSION PRIZES

“El despertar de las hormigas,” (Antonella Sudasassi, Costa Rica)

ENDS

