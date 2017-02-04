Kristin Scott Thomas will direct and star in “The Sea Change,” a romantic drama which will mark her directorial debut. Also starring Mark Strong, “The Sea Change” will be brought onto the international market by Thorsten Schumacher’s Rocket Science at next week’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Set on a remote Greek island, “The Sea Change” is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Jane Howard written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, whose writing credits take in Academy Award winning film “Ida” and “Disobedience,” with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, which is in production. Barnaby Thompson (“The Importance of Being Earnest”) produces for London-based Fragile Films.

Scott Thomas (“I’ve Loved You So Long,” “The English Patient”) will play Lillian, witty, complex, married to Emmanuel, a successful London playwright. Their marriage, on the rocks, is rescued by the arrival of a outspoken young girl, Alice. Strong is in negotiations to play Emmanuel.

Scott Thomas commented: “‘The Sea Change’ asks a question I have been trying to answer in many of my performances – what are the reasons for the thrills and difficulties of love?”

Schumacher added that “Kristin’s passion for Rebecca’s insightful and moving adaptation makes this the perfect project to mark her directorial debut.”

Co-founded in 2016 by Thorsten Schumacher, Rocket Science will handle both international and U.S domestic sales. Its current sales slate also includes David Lowery’s “The Old Man and the Gun,” starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck, Dominic Cooke’s big screen makeover of Ian McEwan’s “On Chesil Beach,” starring Saoirse Ronan; and “Juliet, Naked” for Judd Apatow.

Scott Thomas is represented by Independent Talent Group, Agence Adequat and CAA. Strong is represented by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and WME.