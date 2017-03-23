Kristen Wiig is in talks to star alongside Cate Blanchett in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of “Where’d You Go Bernadette?”

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna and Nina Jacobson’s Color Force acquired the movie rights in 2013 to Maria Semple’s 2012 novel.

The story follows an architect-turned-recluse named Bernadette Fox (played by Blanchett), who goes missing prior to a family trip to Antarctica. Her 15-year-old daughter, Bee, narrates the story and goes on a quest with Bernadette’s husband to find her. Wiig would portray a family neighbor, Audrey, an uptight mother who annoys Bernadette.

The latest draft is penned by Holly Gent Palmo and Vincent Palmo Jr. with Linklater. The previous writers were Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Producers are Ellison, Jacobson, and Brad Simpson of Color Force.

Linklater has directed 20 films, including last year’s “Everybody Wants Some!!” and the upcoming Bryan Cranston-Steve Carell-Laurence Fishburne drama “Last Flag Flying,” which will be released by Amazon Studios this year. He received an Oscar nomination two years ago for “Boyhood.”

Wiig voices Lucy Wilde in “Despicable Me 3,” which opens June 30, and is part of the ensemble cast of Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing.” She will also star alongside Jack Nicholson in the remake of German film “Toni Erdmann.”

Wiig is repped by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.