Kristen Stewart is speaking up about Donald Trump, recalling when he took an interest in her with a series of tweets in which he voiced his opinion about the actress’ personal life.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy,” Stewart said at the Variety studio (see video below) in Park City, Utah, referencing these tweets that attacked her personal relationships. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

Hours after the presidential inauguration, Stewart stopped by Variety’s studio at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival to promote her short film, “Come Swim,” which marks her directorial debut. She also wrote the film, which stars newcomer Josh Kaye.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

When asked how Trump’s tweets in 2012 made her feel at the time, Stewart replied, “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!'”

Stewart (who’s not on Twitter) quipped, “He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Interviewing Stewart, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister said, “There are a lot of other young women that look up to you and they’re scared now with our new president,” to which the actress/director interjected, “As they should be.”

When asked if she has a message for other young women, with a laugh, Stewart preached, “Ladies, stand up for yourself!”

Turning to a more serious note, she continued, “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian.”

She added, “I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”

One of the most highly anticipated events at the Sundance Film Festival is a Women’s March, which will be led by vocal anti-Trump comedian Chelsea Handler. Stewart and the “Come Swim” team will be marching.

“I was really disappointed that I couldn’t be in D.C. for the march, and I was like, I’m sure somebody is going to be doing something here and they are and I’m really thankful for that,” Stewart said.

Watch the full-length raw footage of Kristen Stewart talking about Donald Trump at Variety’s Sundance studio: