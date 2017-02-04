Kristen Stewart is tormented by a spirit in the spooky first full trailer for “Personal Shopper.”

The film was especially controversial during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival — at a press screening it was booed, and the next night at its premiere the film received a five-minute-long standing ovation.

“There’s a certain perverse genius to unveiling a ghost movie at Cannes that relies on the audience to deliver the ‘boos’ as the final credits roll, although one doubts that’s quite what Olivier Assayas was going for with his peculiar ‘Personal Shopper,'” Variety film critic Peter Debruge wrote in his review.

“I’m a personal shopper,” Stewart says bluntly in the trailer. But as the footage unfolds, we discover that she is much more than her occupation.

“It’s been 95 days,” she says, referring to the time since her twin brother’s death. “We made this oath. Whoever died first would send the other a sign.”

The trailer reveals a possible spoiler as Stewart walks in on one character who has been brutally murdered.

“I’m lost,” she says, apparently haunted by the presence of her brother. “I can’t tell whether or not I’m going crazy.”

“Personal Shopper” reunites Stewart with “Clouds of Sils Maria” director Olivier Assayas. It is scheduled to release on March 10.

Watch the first trailer for “Personal Shopper” below: