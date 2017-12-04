Kristen Bell to Serve as First-Ever SAG Awards Host

Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Kristen Bell
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell has been selected as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards and will emcee the 24th edition of the show on Jan. 21 at the Shrine Auditorium.

Executive Producer Kathy Connell made the announcement on Monday.

“We are delighted to have Kristen Bell as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards,” Connell said. “This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken. We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so.”

Bell is currently starring in the film “A Bad Moms Christmas” and in NBC’s “The Good Place,” opposite Ted Danson. She will star in the Netflix comedy “Like Father,” with Kelsey Grammer as her titular dad. She is also reprising her voice role as Anna in the 2019 sequel to Disney’s “Frozen.”

“I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell said. “I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

