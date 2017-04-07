King Kong is still a box office giant. “Kong: Skull Island” has crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

It’s the third 2017 title to hit the milestone, after Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and Fox’s “Logan.” Production companies Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, and Tencent Pictures made the announcement Thursday.

The domestic total has topped $150 million in its first four weeks, while the international take has reached $358.7 million, led by $123 million in China. “Kong: Skull Island” took in $22.5 million on its opening day in China, the second-largest English-language film launch of the year in the country, behind “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” and the fifth-biggest Friday debut ever for a U.S. title in the Middle Kingdom.

It’s also become the highest grosser of all time in Vietnam, one of the movie’s primary filming locations.