Warner Bros. Pictures just released a series of four spots for its upcoming “Kong: Skull Island” blockbuster.

The videos –titled “The Island,” “Reign” “Calvary,” and “Breath” — are packed full of action, but also reveal some more details about the plot.

“This island is notorious for the number of ships and planes that have gone missing,” John Goodman’s character explains in “Reign.” “The 1954 nuclear tests weren’t tests. They were trying to kill something.”

Whether that “something” is King Kong or another of Skull Island’s monstrous inhabitants has yet to be revealed.

The other inhabitants revealed including two-legged lizard-like monsters (which appear to be Kong’s natural enemies), a giant squid, a peace water buffalo-type creature, and smaller (but still deadly) pterodactyls.

“Kong: Skull Island” is directed by Jordan Charles Vogt-Roberts (“Kong” is only his third film) and stars Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, John C. Reilly, and Samuel L. Jackson as an Army officer hell bent on destroying the primate.

“We’re going to bring that thing down,” Jackson declares in “The Island.”

The spots depict battles between Kong and the Army, and Kong versus the other beasts. At one point, he arises from a massive explosion — perhaps another nuclear bomb. The ape’s benevolent side is also shown; he’s seen rescuing Larson’s character from the ocean.

Check out the spots below:

“The Island”

“Reign”

“Calvary”

“Breath”

“Kong: Skull Island” opens on March 10, 2017.