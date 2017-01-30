Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant will be among the presenters at the 44th Annie Awards on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA.

Other presenters include actress Jenna Elfman; actors Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), Stephen Kramer Glickman (“Storks”), and James Hong (“Kung Fu Panda” movies); veteran animator and author Glen Keane; Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle in Disney’s 1991’s animated “Beauty and the Beast”; and nominees Auli’i Cravalho (voice of “Moana”), Patrick Osborne (“Pearl”), Travis Knight (director of “Kubo and the Two Strings”), and Michael Dudok de Wit (director of “The Red Turtle”).

Top animated feature nominees are “Finding Dory,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Kung Fu Panda 3,” “Moana,” and “Zootopia.” Nominated independent features are “Long Way North,” “Miss Hokusai,” “My Life as a Zucchini,” “The Red Turtle,” and “Your Name.”

Animated short subject nominees are the National Film Board of Canada’s “Blind Vaysha,” Studio ZAZAC’s “Deer Flower,” Acme Filmworks’ “Path Title Sequence,” Google Spotlight Stories’ “Pearl,” and Pixar’s “Piper.”

TV nominees include “Bob’s Burgers,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Long Live the Royals,” “The Simpsons,” and “The Venture Bros.”

The black-tie event begins at 5 p.m. PST with a champagne reception for VIPs. The awards ceremony follows at 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Annie Awards website.