Kix Brooks and John Kuelbs Form Vaquero Entertainment, Announce First Film

Team Two Entertainment producing partners Kix Brooks, William Shockley, Dustin Rikert and Eric Brooks have joined forces with John Kuelbs, Chairman of Group 1200 Media and Funimation, to create Vaquero Entertainment.

Developing product for film, home entertainment and television, Vaquero Entertainment will be distributed through Group 1200 Media. The first venture will be the direct to video film “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” which has a release date scheduled for June 6.

The film tells the story of how a deceased country music star (John Schneider) sends his estranged sons (Justin Deeley and Leo Howard) on a road trip to collect their inheritance. Along the way, the brothers learn about life, love, and the power of forgiveness through a series of misadventures.

A founding member of the country band, Brooks & Dunn, Brooks’ past credits in the film world include “Ambush at Dark Canyon” and “Born Wild.” He is repped by WME.