‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer Debuts (Watch)

Deputy Editor @Variety_PatS

The trailer for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” the sequel to “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” has debuted, with new cast members Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, and Elton John joining returning stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

Matthew Vaughn the action-packed and humor-filled second installment of the story.

Firth, donning an eye-patch, once again plays Harry Hart — even though he died in the 2014 original.

Vaughn co-wrote the script with Jane Goldman. The original “Kingsman: The Secret Service” was based on the comic book “The Secret Service,” created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. Vaughn also produced the original, which grossed a surprisingly healthy $415 million worldwide.

Fox is opening “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” for release on Sept. 22.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad