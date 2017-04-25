‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer Debuts (Watch)

The trailer for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” the sequel to “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” has debuted, with new cast members Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, and Elton John joining returning stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

Matthew Vaughn the action-packed and humor-filled second installment of the story.

Firth, donning an eye-patch, once again plays Harry Hart — even though he died in the 2014 original.

Vaughn co-wrote the script with Jane Goldman. The original “Kingsman: The Secret Service” was based on the comic book “The Secret Service,” created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. Vaughn also produced the original, which grossed a surprisingly healthy $415 million worldwide.

Fox is opening “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” for release on Sept. 22.