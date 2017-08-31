‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Set for Sept. 18 World Premiere in London

Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” will receive its world premiere Sept 18. in London, 20th Century Fox and MARV Films announced Thursday. Fox also released a image of the film’s all-star cast (pictured).

The world premiere will take place at both the Odeon Leicester Square and in the IMAX screen at Cineworld Leicester Square. The filmmakers and cast will introduce both screenings. Oscar-winners Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and Elton John will all attend the premiere alongside the film’s leading man, Taron Egerton. Channing Tatum and the film’s other stars, including Mark Strong, Pedro Pascal, Edward Holcroft, Sophie Cookson and Poppy Delevingne, will also be in attendance with Vaughn and writer Jane Goldman.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is the sequel to Vaughn’s 2015 box office hit “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” which grossed $418.5 million worldwide. After the Kingsman headquarters are destroyed, Eggsy (Egerton) discovers an allied spy organization in the U.S. called Statesman, dating back to the day both were founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy and save the world.

In May, Vaughn revealed that he and Goldman had already begun mapping out a third installment. “When we were writing [‘The Golden Circle’] we were thinking about ‘Kingsman 3,’ too,” said Vaughn at a 20th Century Fox event in London in May, where he presented early footage from the film. “This is the bridge, if we can pull it off and get to make another one.”

The British director said he and Goldman envisioned “Golden Circle” as their “The Empire Strikes Back,” a second installment in a trilogy that “took you to a cliff edge” before letting the third film resolve matters.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” launches in U.K. cinemas on Sept. 20 and in the U.S. Sept. 22.