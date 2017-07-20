Halle Berry Chugs a Huge Glass of Whiskey and More Things You Missed at the ‘Kingsman 2’ Comic-Con Panel

Whiskey flowed during the loose and boozy “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The sequel to the 2014 British spy thriller reunites the group of secret agents who use a tailor shop as a cover. This time around they travel to the United States where they team with their American counterpart (called Statesman) who pose as cowboy, whiskey distillers.

And so the bourbon was poured, starting with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, who shared a shot before the clock struck noon on the West Coast. Moderator Jonathan Ross validated their behavior by pointing out that it was past 7 p.m. in the U.K. Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum, both Statesman, also liquored up. But Halle Berry, who plays a tech wizard named Ginger Ale, put them all to shame by chugging an entire water glass of alcohol, no chaser.

Halle Berry chugs whiskey at #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle #SDCC panel. Channing Tatum jokes she should answer questions pic.twitter.com/Wp0K3NBuHd — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) July 20, 2017

Beyond simply serving as a platform for celebrities to get tipsy, 15 minutes of footage from the film screened during the panel. The movie begins with Eggsy (Egerton) being abducted by former Kingsman rejects. An extended chase sequence follows through the streets of London and Hyde Park.

Eggsy gets himself in trouble again in other footage that aired during the panel in which he is pummeled by Tatum’s character, Tequila. “Don’t get in a fight with Channing Tatum,” Egerton joked.

Perhaps the most enticing key footage was of Julianne Moore, who plays the villain in the movie. Her character, Poppy, resides in the mountains in unnamed South American country where she runs a drug trade disguised as a 1950s wonderland. In one scene she punishes an un-loyal subordinate by turning him into a hamburger, which she serves to a recruit at her ’50s-themed diner.

Watch the second trailer for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” below: