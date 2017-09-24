‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Leads Global Box Office With $100 Million Debut

Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is leading the global box office after launching to $39 million domestically and $61.2 million abroad, for a worldwide launch of just over $100 million.

The sequel to 2015’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service” opened in 64 markets abroad, including the U.K. where it made $11.1 million. The action comedy was directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, and Taron Egerton.

Meanwhile, the Warner Bros. hit “It” is closing in on $500 million worldwide. This weekend it opened in France and Argentina for a total of 59 overseas markets, earning $38.3 million. Its global total after this weekend stands at $478 million.

The same studio’s “Lego Ninjago Movie” is mostly a disappointment after opening below expectations domestically at $21.2 million. But it also launched in 37 international markets where it looks to bring in $10.5 million in grosses.

Ahead of “Lego Ninjago” at the international box office is Fox’s “War for the Planet on the Apes,” which continues to benefit from the ticket sales in the Middle Kingdom. The threequel earned 19.3 million this weekend, raising its global earnings to $471.7 million. Also, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” from Lionsgate, which earned $15.4 million this weekend from international markets.

Otherwise, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” picked up $6 million more from foreign markets, pushing its global total to $874.4 million. That makes it the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year so far, ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($863.4 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($819.6 million). However, both of those films have a higher domestic total than “Spider-Man.”