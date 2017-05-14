Box Office: ‘King Arthur’ Stumbles Overseas With $29.1 Million

“King Arthur” seems to have fallen on its sword at the domestic box office, and things aren’t looking much better overseas.

The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow release subtitled “Legend of the Sword” made $29.1 million from 51 international markets. While some big-budget action films are saved financially by overseas ticket sales, that doesn’t seem to be the case so far for “Arthur,” which now has a $43.8 million global total against a $175 million production budget. To posit that that will be a difficult margin to overcome would be an understatement.

Still, the studio boasts the film is ranked first in an estimated 29 markets including Russia, Scandinavia and Thailand. In China the movie ranked third with an estimated $5 million behind “Guardians” and Indian film “Dangal.” “Arthur’s” top grossing international market, Russia, earned it $5.2 million. In Germany it made $2 million, Mexico contributed $1.9 million, and in Indonesia it earned $1.5 million.

Director Guy Ritchie’s take on the Arthurian legend has also yet to open in several territories including France, the U.K., and Korea (all May 17), and Australia the following day.

The rest of the international box office continues to be dominated by a handful of megahits. Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continues to score in its third weekend abroad. The super hero flick pulled in an additional $52.2 million from 56 territories. James Gunn’s second “Guardians” movie starring a band of rag-tag heroes led by Chris Pratt has now earned $384.4 million abroad for a global total of $630.6 million. Its 2014 originator ended up with $773.3 million worldwide.

Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” rounded up $13.6 million from 66 territories, raising its international cume alone to $978.4 million. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” made $7.5 million more, raising its international total to $713.3 million.

Fox’s new release “Snatched” picked up $3.2 million from nine international markets. The R-rated comedy starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn had a global opening weekend of $20.7 million.

