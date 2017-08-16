Watch Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell in Eerie ‘Killing of a Sacred Deer’ Trailer

Killing of a Sacred Deer Trailer
Screenshot

A young woman singing a disconcerting, a cappella rendition of Ellie Goulding’s pop hit “Burn” sets the backdrop of the official trailer for “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

As the scenes fly by and intensify, high-pitched, dissonant strings and a rolling timpani creep into the score.

“A surgeon never kills a patient,” Colin Farrell’s character huffs. “An anesthesiologist can kill a patient, but a surgeon never can.”

While the trailer does not give away much regarding plot, the visuals are stimulating, for example, a shot of a young man twirling and eating a huge mouthful of spaghetti.

At one point a distraught looking Nicole Kidman expresses doubt: “I don’t understand why I should have to pay the price,” she says “… why my children should have to pay the price.”

Yorgos Lanthimos, directed the film from a screenplay that he wrote with Efthymis Filippou. It won the award for best screenplay at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

In his review for Variety, film critic Peter Debruge wrote that the director “reveals the profound tragedy in what seems like a perverse horror scenario.”

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer” hits theaters on Oct. 27. Watch the trailer below.

