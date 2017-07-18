‘The Flash’ Actress Kiersey Clemons to Star in Drama ‘Hearts Beat Loud’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Flash” actress Kiersey Clemons will star in the indie drama “Hearts Beat Loud.”

“The Hero” helmer Brett Haley will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Marc Basch.

The movie follows a Brooklyn record store owner who struggles to accept change as he’s forced to let go of both his shop and his daughter (Clemons) during her last summer before college.

Production is expected to start this fall.

Clemons’ star has been rising fast following her breakout role in the indie hit “Dope.” She made such a big splash as Cassandra “Diggy” Andrews in Rick Famuyiwa’s coming-of-age film, that she soon landed the coveted role of Iris West in Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” starring Ezra Miller.

Since production has been pushed on “The Flash” as the studio continues to search for a director following Rick Famuyiwa’s exit, Clemons has been free to fill her slate with a mix of prestige and commercial pics. She has the Amazon dramedy “The Only Living Boy in New York” bowing in August, a remake of “Flatliners” at Sony hitting theaters this fall, and just finished filming the Jason Blum supernatural thriller “Sweetheart” from the team behind “Sleight.”

As for Haley, the young director burst onto the scene with the critically acclaimed “I’ll See You in My Dreams” and followed that up with the Sundance hit “The Hero” starring Sam Elliott.

Clemons is repped by UTA, Mach 1 Management, and Maple Jam Management. Haley is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.