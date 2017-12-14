Kiernan Shipka’s Horror Movie ‘The Silence’ Sells to Global Road for U.S.

Global Road Entertainment has acquired the U.S. rights to horror movie “The Silence,” starring Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, Kiernan Shipka and John Corbett.

“Annabelle” director John Leonetti helmed the film, based on the book by Tim Lebbon. Producers are Robert Kulzer, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert. Constantin CEO Martin Moszkowicz is executive producer.

“The Silence” centers on a family struggling to survive in a world terrorized by a deadly, primeval species who have bred for decades in the pitch darkness of a vast underground cave system, hunting only with their acute hearing. As the family seeks refuge in a remote haven where they can wait out the invasion, they start to wonder what kind of world will remain when they’re ready to emerge. Shipka plays a deaf girl who provides the only hope of survival.

“’The Silence’ complements our original production slate as we ramp up towards eventually releasing approximately 15 films per year,” said Global Road CEO Rob Friedman. “The underlying source material for the film combined with the finished product delivered by the filmmakers offers a compelling, visceral experience for audiences worldwide.”

Global Road owns IM Global and Open Road Films. The company, which had been Tang Media Partners, rebranded itself as Global Road in October after hiring veteran executive Friedman.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Global Road Entertainment by John Zois. Nick Hanks of Constantin Film and CAA’s Benjamin Kramer negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.