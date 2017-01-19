While Brett Ratner is the face of RatPac, the company’s ambitious mandate — from Warner Bros. blockbusters, mid-range budgeted comedies and dramas, and smaller specialty pics, as well as documentaries — calls for a crack team of pros to keep all of the different projects on track. Meet the company toppers who keep RatPac humming.

Paul Neinstein

Chief Operating Officer

RatPac Entertainment

Neinstein oversees all corporate business, legal, financial, and day-to-day operations. Before joining RatPac in 2014, Neinstein served as exec VP in charge of business affairs for Paramount, and was previously a partner at Spyglass Entertainment Group. A member of the executive branch of AMPAS with a background in law, Neinstein has cinema in his veins. “RatPac is a phenomenal brand and [founder] Brett [Ratner] is amazing at understanding that, and growing and expanding the brand, and diversifying us as a business. It’s a 24/7 job but it’s highly rewarding and I absolutely love it,” he says.

John Cheng

Head of Development

RatPac Entertainment

Cheng has served in his RatPac role since 2013. He’s been one of Ratner’s closest creative collaborators, working on the “Rush Hour” trilogy, “The Family Man,” “Red Dragon,” “Tower Heist,” and “Hercules,” while serving as an executive producer on “Mirror Mirror” and co-producer on the hit “Horrible Bosses.” Cheng also oversees RatPac’s first-look producing deal with Plan B and development of RatPac’s TV projects. “Working at RatPac means creative freedom. There isn’t a company like ours that does film financing, development, TV, documentaries, book publishing, and is headed creatively by a director.”

Marie Therese Guirgis

Head of Production

RatPac Documentary Films

Guirgis joined the company in 2014, and has developed and overseen production on films such as “Night Will Fall,” “Electric Boogaloo,” and “Chuck Norris vs. Communism.” Previously, she was senior VP, distribution and acquisitions at Wellspring, and sports producing credits including “Keep the Lights On,” “The Loneliest Planet,” “Tarnation,” and “Unknown White Male.” “RatPac is a place in which things are always evolving and growing and in which anything seems possible, more so than any other place I’ve worked,” she says.

Adam Bardach

Head of Physical Production

RatPac Documentary Films

Bardach, who’s been in his post at RatPac Documentary since 2014, is a filmmaker, producer and production executive. His body of work has appeared theatrically and on HBO, Showtime, CBS, PBS, National Geographic, Amazon, and Netflix. A U.K. native, Adam moved to L.A. in the early 1990s, starting in agency mailrooms before taking a job working with producer Joel Silver. “RatPac is an exciting and dynamic place to work,” he says. ”We have a lot going on in different areas of the business so it’s a great environ-

ment to learn and grow.”

RatPac sampling: Features in Development

“The Goldfinch”

Warner Bros.

RatPac producing with Nina Jacobson. John Crowley directing. Peter Straughan writing.

“Moving Elliot”

Universal

RatPac and Vin Diesel producing. Malcolm Spellman writing.

Untitled Boston College Fix

New Line

RatPac producing. Seth Gordon directing. Robert Carlock writing.

“And Sons”

Based on the book by David Gilbert. Sarah Polley writing. RatPac producing. Roman Polanski directing.

“Spy vs Spy”

Warner Bros.

Brett Ratner directing animated feature. RatPac/Imagine/Animal Logic producing.

“Blond Ambition”

RatPac/Mike Deluca producing.

“Seven Wonders”

Fox

Based on the book by Ben Mezrich. RatPac/Beau Flynn producing. Jayson Rothwell writing.

“Yasiel Puig Story”

RatPac/Beau Flynn producing. Ablakahd Bros writing.

TV in Development

“LA 82”

Amazon

RatPac producing. Jeff Blitz directing. Jeff Blitz and Mac Carter writing.

“Swans of 5th Avenue”

Based on the bestseller by Melanie Benjamin. RatPac producing. Bryce Dallas Howard producing and starring. Jen Salt writing.

“Operation Paperclip”

Based on the book by Annie Jacobsen. RatPac/Plan B producing. Daniel Steipleman writing.

Docs in development

“American Warlord”

Director: Tony Gerber

Untitled

Director: Joe Berlinger

“War of the Whales”

Based on the bestseller by Joshua Horwitz

Untitled Dino De Laurentiis

Director: Marina Zenovich

“Tracks”

Director: Jake Sumner

Untitled Seydou Keita

Director: Mark Kidel