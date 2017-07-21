Kevin Spacey Playing Author Gore Vidal in Netflix Original Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

ROME – Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is playing writer Gore Vidal in a new Netflix original biopic, “Gore,” which is in production in Italy.

U.S. director Michael Hoffman (“The Last Station”) is helming the 1980s-set film about the late American author, playwright, and occasional political candidate. “Gore” is currently shooting in Rome but will move next month to Vidal’s longtime villa in Ravello, a village on the Amalfi Coast, sources tell Variety.

British producer Andy Paterson (“Girl with a Pearl Earring”) is producing “Gore” for Netflix.

Netflix was not available for comment.

Vidal’s beloved gravity-defying villa La Rondinaia, nestled on a craggy cliff in Ravello a thousand feet above the Tyrrhenian Sea, will feature prominently in the movie, according to the president of the Ravello Foundation, Sebastiano Maffettone, local media reported. At La Rondinaia, which he sold in 2004, Vidal entertained his vast network of high-profile friends and acquaintances, including Greta Garbo, Lauren Bacall, Paul Newman, Susan Sarandon, Andy Warhol, Rudolf Nureyev, and Mick Jagger.

The study where Vidal regularly wrote will be meticulously reconstructed within the villa, Maffettone said.

The production designer on “Gore” is Patrizia Von Brandenstein, who won an Oscar for “Amadeus.”

Vidal, who died in 2012, has been the subject of several documentaries, including Australian director Nicholas Wrathall’s 2013 documentary “Gore Vidal: The United States of Amnesia.” “Gore” will be the first feature film about Vidal’s life.