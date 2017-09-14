Kevin Spacey Is Nearly Unrecognizable as J. Paul Getty in First ‘All the Money in the World’ Trailer

“Get it from your father-in-law — he has all the money in the world.”

That’s the instruction from a kidnapper in the first trailer for Sony’s “All the Money in the World,” the story of the 1973 kidnap in Italy of John Paul Getty III — the rebellious teenage grandson of oil billionaire John Paul Getty, who was reluctant to pay the $17 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers. Kevin Spacey plays Getty.

Asked by a member of the press how much he’d pay, a nearly unrecognizable Spacey responds, “Nothing.”

Michelle Williams plays the part of Gail Harris, the mother of John Paul Getty III, and Mark Wahlberg plays Getty’s adviser.

“I’m not a real Getty, I just married one,” she tells Wahlberg.

The trailer has the music to the Zombies’ 1968 hit “Time of the Season,” which includes the lyrics “What’s your name? Who’s your daddy? Is he rich like me?”

The kidnappers sent a lock of hair and the teen’s severed right ear to the family to convince them pay the ransom. Harris and the boy’s father eventually convinced the elder Getty to pay a $2.9 million ransom, resulting in the teenager being freed after six months. He had been chained to a stake in a cave in Italy.

Ridley Scott directed “All the Money in the World” from a David Scarpa script. The movie opens Dec. 8.

Watch the trailer below: