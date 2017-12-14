Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Boards Action-Comedy ‘On the Run’ at Universal

In today’s film news roundup, Kevin Hart is set to star as an assassin in “On the Run,” while kidnap thriller “Days of Power” and French drama “Milla” are set for U.S. releases.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Universal Pictures has launched development of action-comedy “On the Run” with Kevin Hart attached to star and produce through his Hartbeat Productions company along with Will Packer. The studio bought a pitch by Aeysha Carr, who will write the script in which a hit man’s assigned target turns out to be a surprise. Carr is a supervising producer and a writer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Packer has a first-look deal at Universal. He’s worked with Hart on the “Ride Along” and “Think Like A Man” franchises. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

DISTRIBUTION

Realize Productions has signed a domestic distribution deal with Gravitas Ventures to the thriller “Days of Power” with a Feb. 20 VOD/digital release and a limited theatrical run in select cities, Variety has learned exclusively. “Days of Power” tells the story of a Swiss pop star who disappears while on tour along with her assistant, backup singer, and drummer. They find themselves kidnapped, hidden within a concealed puppy mill industry. The film, written and produced by Michel Grey, is the directorial debut from Jason Pagnoni. The cast includes Eric Roberts, Eliza Roberts, Simone Reyes, Jenny Hutton, Paul Lewis, Keaton Simons, Mark Riccadonna, Missy Grynkiewicz, Robert Venable, Lara Wolf, Alyssa Lee Lewis, Dominic Ryan Gabriel, Emily Norcia and Dave Roberts (“Orange is the New Black”).

Grasshopper Film has bought U.S. distribution rights to Valérie Massadian’s drama “Milla,” which won a Special Jury Prize and the Award for Best Female Director at the 2017 Locarno International Film Festival. Grasshopper will open the film in theaters next year followed by a VOD and home-video release. The film stars Severine Jonckeere and Luc Chessel as teenagers in love and living a clandestine life among meager furnishings and sustenance. “It’s impossible to watch Valérie Massadian’s MILLA and not be awed by its beauty, ambition and direction,” said Grasshopper’s Ryan Krivoshey. “We are great admirers of this film and are excited to bring it to theaters and audiences across the country.” Massadian is a Franco-Armenian photographer and filmmaker whose feature debut, “Nana,” won Best First Feature at the 2011 Locarno International Film Festival.