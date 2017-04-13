Kevin Hart will star in and produce the action-comedy “Night School” at Universal Pictures, while Tim Story is in negotiations to direct.

“Night School” is in pre-production with a release date expected to be announced shortly. Will Packer will produce for his Will Packer Productions alongside Hart, who will produce via his Hartbeat Productions banner.

“Night School” is based on a story by Hart that follows a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes to prepare for the GED exam. The screenplay was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.

Packer, Hart, and Story all teamed up for the “Ride Along” and “Think Like a Man” franchises.

Hart starred in four comedies last year — “Ride Along 2,” “Central Intelligence,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and his concert film “Kevin Hart: What Now?” He’ll be seen in December in Sony’s reboot of “Jumanji.” Hart’s also starring with Bryan Cranston in “Untouchable,” The Weinstein Company’s remake of the 2011 French hit comedy-drama “The Intouchables,” with Neil Burger directing.

Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. Packer is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Story is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.