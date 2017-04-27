Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Great Outdoors’ Reboot for Universal

Kevin Hart will star in a reboot of the 1988 John Candy comedy “The Great Outdoors” for Universal.

Michael De Luca will produce through his Michael De Luca Productions with Hart through his Hartbeat Productions banner. Randall Green is penning the script.

The original film, which was written by John Hughes and directed by Howie Deutch, starred Candy and Dan Aykroyd. It revolved around Candy and his family, whose relaxing camping trip in Wisconsin is ruined by his annoying brother-in-law, played by Akroyd, and his family.

The studio is now looking for a director and a co-star for Hart.

Hart was most recently seen opposite Dwayne Johnson in New Line’s “Central Intelligence” and also voiced Snowball the rabbit in Illumination’s animated hit “The Secret Life of Pets.” He can next be seen as the title character in DreamWorks Animation’s “Captain Underpants” and will reteam with Dwayne Johnson later this year on the “Jumanji” sequel, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Green is a writer on the Showtime series “Billions.”

Hart is represented by UTA and 3 Arts, while Green is repped by UTA and Brillstein Partners. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.