Kevin Hart Comedy ‘Night School’ Enrolls Malcolm D. Lee to Direct

Malcolm D. Lee has signed on to direct the Kevin Hart action-comedy “Night School” at Universal Pictures.

Lee is the director of Universal’s upcoming comedy “Girls Trip,” which opens July 21, and previously directed “The Best Man Holiday” for the studio. He also directed “Barbershop: The Next Cut” for New Line and MGM.

Universal unveiled “Night School” in April and set a release date of Sept. 28, 2018, with Tim Story in talks to direct at the time. Hart will produce via his Hartbeat Productions banner and Will Packer will produce for his Will Packer Productions.

“Night School” is based on a story by Hart that follows a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes to prepare for the GED exam. The screenplay was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.

Packer, Hart, and Story all teamed up for the “Ride Along” and “Think Like a Man” franchises.

Hart starred in four comedies last year — “Ride Along 2,” “Central Intelligence,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and his concert film “Kevin Hart: What Now?” He’ll be seen in December in Sony’s reboot of “Jumanji.” Hart’s also starring with Bryan Cranston in “Untouchable,” the Weinstein Company’s remake of the 2011 French hit comedy-drama “The Intouchables,” with Neil Burger directing.

Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. Lee is repped by Paradigm. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.