Kevin Costner Settles $4 Million Suit Over China ‘Film Festival Fraud’

By Gene Maddaus
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner has reached a settlement with a Chinese financier who fired him from the film “Shanghai Sojourners” last year.

Costner sued Kylin Pictures in October 2016, alleging that the company breached its agreement. Costner was hired in April 2016 to produce the film, a historical romance set during the Japanese occupation of China. According to the suit, Kylin used Costner’s involvement to attract investors at the Shanghai International Film Festival, only to fire him two months later.

Costner alleged that Kylin Pictures still owed him and producer Armyan Bernstein $3.85 million on a $4 million contract. Costner also alleged that he had personally rewritten much of the screenplay, and completed 104 pages at the time he was fired.

Attorneys for Costner and Kylin informed the court on Monday that they had reached a settlement agreement. The terms were not disclosed.

According to Kylin’s website, the project remains in development.

