Keshet Studios has launched a feature film development and production division, co-headed by veteran independent producers Mandy Tagger-Brockey and Adi Ezroni.

The new Keshet Films will produce features budgeted between $10 million and $20 million for the U.S. and international markets. Its inaugural development slate includes a feature adaptation of the Carl Hiaasen caper novel, “Skinny Dip,” and “The Newburgh Sting,” a fictional adaptation of the HBO documentary.

“Skinny Dip” is set in South Florida in 2003 and centers on a woman who takes revenge on her cheating husband after he has tried to murder her. “The Newburgh Sting” is a 2014 film about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s sting operation on four Muslim men involved in a 2009 terrorism plot in the Bronx.

Alon Shtruzman, CEO of parent Keshet International, said, “KI is a premium content company that is always on the lookout for the best creative talent, and that is exactly what we have in Mandy and Adi. They are a perfect fit, bringing to us a distinct point of view, filmmaking savvy, a desire to create meaningful and entertaining content, as well as an outstanding track record of producing excellent films — of all budget sizes with high-quality casts, writers and directors attached.”

The producers had been working at their New York-based Spring Pictures label, where their productions included “Saturday Church,” written and directed by Damon Cardasis, which debuts Sunday at the 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival. Tagger-Brockey and Ezroni also produced “Dean,” which stars writer-director Demetri Martin as well as Kevin Kline, Gillian Jacobs, and Mary Steenburgen. “Dean” won Tribeca’s Founders Award last year.

Tagger-Brockey began her career at InDigEnt, where she oversaw “Tadpole,” Richard Linklater’s “Tape,” Peter Hedges’ “Pieces of April,” Wim Wender’s “Land of Plenty,” and Steve Buscemi’s “Lonesome Jim.”

Ezroni was a partner at Priority Films prior to teaming with Tagger-Brockey. She received the 2008 Global Hero Award from the U.S. State Department for her work in raising awareness of human trafficking with the films “Holly” and “Redlight.” She is the lead actress in Keshet Broadcasting’s TV drama “Prisoners of War” and stars in HBO Europe’s “When Shall We Kiss.”

The duo founded Spring Pictures in 2009 and produced “A Late Quartet,” starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Christopher Walken, and Catherine Keener; “The English Teacher,” starring Julianne Moore, Greg Kinnear, and Lily Collins; “Kelly & Cal,” starring Juliette Lewis and Jonny Weston: and “All Nighter,” starring J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch.

In addition to “Prisoners of War,” Keshet International produces BBC One’s family drama “The A Word”; Channel 4’s comedy drama “Loaded”; espionage thriller “False Flag”; the game show “Boom”; interactive talent show “Rising Star”; children’s talent show “Master Class; reality dating show “Girlfri3nds”; and comedy “Traffic Light.”