Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones Team Up for ‘Goldie Vance’ Movie Adaptation

Kerry Washington and Rashida Jones are joining forces for a new film.

Washington is producing, and Jones is writing and directing 20th Century Fox’s “Goldie Vance,” which the studio just acquired the rights for.

Jones and Washington are partnering with publisher BOOM! Studios to bring the acclaimed graphic novel series, created by Eisner Award-winning writer Hope Larson and artist Brittney Williams, to the big screen. The film will be in the vein of “Nancy Drew” and “Eloise.”

The books follow Goldie Vance — a precocious 16-year-old — who has ambitions of becoming a historic Miami hotel’s in-house detective. She gets embroiled in uncovering an international crime ring that challenges her in ways she never imagined.

Jones will adapt and direct the project for the studio. Washington will produce under her production company, Simpson Street, which is overseen by Pilar Savone. Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will produce for BOOM! Studios, while Adam Yoelin co-produces. Daria Cercek and Jon Wu will oversee the project for Fox.

“I’m ecstatic to be collaborating with Rashida and BOOM! Studios on telling this story. Fox is the perfect home for this project. Goldie Vance will steal your heart. She’s already stolen mine!” Washington said.

“Goldie is exactly the kind of fearless, curious, and funny heroine we need right now,” Jones said. “I’m so honored to partner with Kerry Washington, BOOM! Studios, and Fox to bring her world to life.”

“Scandal” star Washington established Simpson Street in 2016. Its first project, HBO’s “Confirmation,” received an Emmy nomination for outstanding miniseries or movie.

Jones currently stars on TBS’ “Angie Tribeca” and co-wrote a Season 3 episode of Netflix’s “Black Mirror.” She is an executive producer on TNT’s dramedy “Claws.”

Washington is represented by CAA, Washington Square Arts, and attorney Gretchen Rush. Jones is represented by UTA and attorney James Adams. BOOM! Studios is repped by attorney Matt Saver.