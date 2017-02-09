Kerry Washington is in final talks to star in and produce the movie drama “The Perfect Mother” for Sony’s TriStar division.

The studio has preemptively acquired movie rights to Aimee Molloy’s debut novel, which recently sold in a huge deal to HarperCollins for more than $1 million. Amy Pascal is also producing with Rachel O’Connor.

Washington is expected to star and produce under her Simpson Street production banner. Hannah Minghella will oversee the project with Nicole Brown.

The story centers on members of a mommy-and-me group swinging into action to investigate the kidnapping of one of their babies — but things aren’t exactly what they seem. Through the process of discovering the truth, damaging secrets are revealed, marriages are tested, and friendships are created and destroyed.

Washington is in her sixth season as the lead actress on ABC’s “Scandal,” portraying political consultant Olivia Pope. She played Anita Hill in HBO’s “Confirmation” last year. Her most recent big screen appearances were in 2012’s “Django Unchained” and 2013’s “Peeples.”

Pascal’s producing credits include “Ghostbusters” and the upcoming “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

CAA brokered the rights deal on behalf of Molloy, who is represented by Elisabeth Weed at the Book Group for publishing. Washington is represented by CAA, Katherine Atkinson at Washington Square Arts, and attorney Gretchen Rush at Hansen, Jacobson. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.