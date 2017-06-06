Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria Producing and Starring in Workplace Comedy ‘24-7’

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are producing and starring in “24-7,” a workplace comedy that’s been set up at Universal.

The project is based on a pitch by screenwriter Sarah Rothschild. The logline for “24-7” is being kept under wraps.

Longoria is producing through her Unbelievable Entertainment production company with Ben Spector. Washington is producing through her Simpson Street company.

Universal’s Sara Scott will oversee development for the studio. Will Rack will oversee development for Unbelievable. Pilar Savone is heading up development at Simpson Street.

Washington stars in ABC’s “Scandal,” which is in its sixth season. She’s been nominated twice for an Emmy for her role as crisis management expert Olivia Pope. The network announced last month that the show will conclude after its seventh season. Washington was also nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Anita Hill in HBO’s “Confirmation” last year.

Longoria starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” during its eight-season run and was most recently seen in Ricardo de Montreuil’s Los Angeles drama “Lowriders” and the BBC Two miniseries “Decline And Fall.”

Rothschild is a writer on “Love, Unscripted” for Awesomeness TV. She also has credits on the Universal comedy “The Gauntlet” and “The Dog Walker.”

Rothschild is repped by Verve and attorney Kim Stenton. Longoria is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Group. Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Films and attorney Gretchen Rush. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.