Kering, UniFrance Join Forces to Expand Women in Motion Globally

French luxury powerhouse Kering has joined forces with film promotion org UniFrance to expand the footprint of its Women in Motion program globally and launch it at international film events throughout the year.

Created by Kering and running alongside Cannes Film Festival, the Women in Motion program hosts roundtables with prominent industry execs and talent who discuss women’s contribution to film.

Kicking off during the upcoming 3rd edition in Cannes, the two-year agreement between the two orgs will allow Women in Motion to roll out at UniFrance’s French Film Festival in Japan on June 22-25 in Tokyo.

As part of the partnership, UniFrance’s managing director Isabelle Giordano will also host a panel during the Cannes-set Woman in Motion edition on May 17-28.

Kering’s alliance with UniFrance marks a key step forward for Women in Motion. Last year, the program had teamed up with Sundance Institute to organize a Women at Sundance Fellowship Programme for six female directors and producers.

Women in Motion is also present in Asia: talks will be hosted at the Elle Active forum in Shanghai and Hikarie in Japan as part of the Women in Society event with critically-aclaimed Japanese helmer Naomi Kawase.

As part of the initiative, Kering and Cannes will jointly hand out two awards during a May 21 gala dinner, with Cannes jury members in attendance. The Women in Motion Award will go to a well-established producer, director or actress whose career has inspired other women, while the Young Talents Award will go to a promising film industry professional who will be selected by the Women in Motion prize honoree.

The Young Talents Award will be worth 50,000 euros, and will help finance one or several of the winner’s film projects.

The full lineup of the third edition of Women in Motion program in Cannes will soon be unveiled.

French actress Isabelle Huppert is the face of this year’s Women in Motion poster (pictured above).