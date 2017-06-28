Kenneth Lonergan to Receive Austin Film Festival Honor

The Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference has selected Kenneth Lonergan for its Distinguished Screenwriter award.

Lonergan, who won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for “Manchester by the Sea,” will be recognized at the 2017 awards luncheon on Oct. 28, and will participate in festival and conference programming. Past screenwriter honorees include Nancy Meyers, Eric Roth, and Steven Zaillian.

Lonergan also received an Oscar nomination for directing “Manchester by the Sea.” He won the BAFTA award and the National Board of Review awards for best original screenplay.

He was also nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplays for “Gangs of New York” and “You Can Count On Me.” His other screenplay credits include “Margaret,” “Analyze This” and “Analyze That.”

As a playwright, Lonergan authored “This Is Our Youth,” “The Waverly Gallery,” “Lobby Hero,” “The Starry Messenger,” “Medieval Play” and “Hold On To Me Darling.”

The Austin Film Festival also revealed new panelists confirmed to speak at the conference, held Oct. 26-29. The roster features David Simon (creator of “The Wire” and co-creator of HBO’s upcoming “The Deuce”) and George Pelecanos (co-creator of “The Deuce”), Misha Green (co-creator of “Underground”); Eric Heisserer, writer on “Arrival”, “Fresh off the Boat” writer Kourtney Kang; and David Lowery, writer and director of “A Ghost Story.”